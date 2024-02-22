On A Robust Expansion Spree Across India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANSlife) Following its acquisition of Just Watches in May last year, Timex Group India is all set for a robust expansion plan for India with new Just Watches stores at the prestigious Lulu Mall, Kochi end of 2023 and 3 new stores in the state of Maharashtra with two stores in Mumbai and one in Aurangabad. This expansion marks a significant step in Timex Group's strategic plan to bring its curated selection of timepieces closer to discerning customers.

With the launch of the new Just Watches stores in Andheri (525 sq. ft.) and Malad (436 sq. ft.) in Mumbai, and Aurangabad (392 sq. ft.), Timex Group is set to amp up its premium to luxury positioning. These expansive showrooms boast a curated portfolio of luxury and fashion watch brands such as Versace and Daniel Wellington. The store will also showcase Timex's global iconic Marlin and Waterbury range alongside the latest from Guess, Guess Collection, Philip Plein, Plein Sport and Nautica, catering to a wide range of audience.

"We are thrilled to expand our geographical footprint across the country with our association with Just Watches.," said Mr. Deepak Chabbra, MD, Timex.“With these stores we are bringing a one stop shop for watch enthusiasts to discover watches from Timex and other leading brands under one roof. We're confident these new stores will not only elevate the Just Watches experience but also contribute to the flourishing watch retail ecosystem in Maharashtra, offering a wider range of choices to our customers."

The latest wave of store openings cements Just Watches by Timex Group's mission to become India's ultimate watch haven. These new outlets bring their diverse watch collections closer to customers across the country, offering one-stop shopping convenience. This isn't just a recent burst of growth. Timex Group has been steadily expanding the Just Watches footprint, reaching a total of 76 exclusive stores spanning 39 cities. With each new location, their reach and commitment to providing accessible, diverse watch options become even stronger.

