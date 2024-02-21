Zelensky To Hold Press Conference On Feb 25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a press conference on Sunday, February 25.

The presidential press secretary, Sergii Nikiforov, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Nykyforov added that there would also be a conference on February 25 with the participation of the Ukrainian military and political leadership. The development of the Ukrainian army, Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO, as well as the restoration of the physical and mental health of Ukrainians affected by the war, will be discussed at the event.

Earlier reports said that the leaders of partner countries would visit Ukraine on February 24. On this day, there will also be a virtual meeting of the leaders of the G7 countries with the participation of Ukraine.