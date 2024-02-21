Fiji Takes Steps On Counter-Terrorism

(MENAFN- IANS) Suva, Feb 22 (IANS) Fiji is taking proactive steps to strengthen its counter-terrorism capabilities, with a three-day workshop underway in the island nation, according to Mason Smith, permanent secretary for Ministry of Home Affairs.

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation news website on Wednesday quoted Smith as saying that the move was of importance, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Fiji needs to have a bill that is the overarching umbrella legislation that will define Fiji's policy on terrorism and provide a directive to the whole of the government's effort in dealing with terrorist activities," he said.

The Cabinet had agreed to revive the counterterrorism effort through the development of a national counterterrorism strategy and a bill, Smith said, adding that steps have been taken to ensure that the Cabinet's intent is operationalised.