Setback For Actor Dileep; Kerala HC Directs Handover Of Memory Card Inquiry Report Copy To Actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: Actor Dileep faced a setback in the 2017 assault case when the High Court on Wednesday (Feb 21) ordered the District Sessions Judge to give the survivor a copy of the report after they had investigated the possibility of a hash value change on the memory card that contained the crime's visuals while it was in the court's chest. After the complainant requested a copy of the inquiry report from the court, Justice K Babu approved the plea. The investigation was completed in early January. When a memory card is accessed by many devices, the hash value is modified.

Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, had attempted to mark the report as confidential. Additionally, he asked the court to prevent giving the survivor a copy of the inquiry findings. If the complainant was to receive a copy of the report, Dileep insisted on receiving one as well. However, all the requests were rejected by Justice Babu.

The complaint had previously approached

the High Court, claiming that footage on the memory card had been illegally accessed, duplicated, and transmitted. As a result, the District Sessions Judge was instructed to look into the case and submit a report in a month.

During the examination at the Thiruvananthapuram Forensic Lab, it was discovered that the memory card's hash value had altered. Likewise, the SFSL report claimed that the memory card was illegally accessed multiple times after court hours

and that it was reviewed over the phone and during the night.

