Azerbaijan's Dev't Currently Experiences Transitional Stage - ADA University's Vice Rector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijan is
currently at a transitional stage of its development, said Vice
Rector of Academic Affairs at ADA University (Azerbaijan Diplomatic
Academy) Elkin Nurmammadov during the event on the establishment of
the Azerbaijan Education Research Association (AzERA) and its
joining the European Educational Research Association (EERA),
Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan is presently undergoing a transitional phase in its
development, shifting from the old oil and gas-based economic model
to a new one. In this context, fostering the growth of the private
sector is pivotal. The strategic importance of education and human
capital development is emphasized for Azerbaijan's prosperity and
success in transitioning to the new economic model," he
emphasized.
He highlighted that the Azerbaijan Education Research
Association (AzERA) will organize numerous additional events to
contribute to the advancement of education in the country, with ADA
University prepared to offer support in this domain.
