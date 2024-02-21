AAW and Bosch Celebrate 45 Years of Partnership in Kuwait

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, February 20, 2024: Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW), celebrated today 45 years of partnership with Bosch Home Appliances at the company’s headquarters. The event was attended by Bosch Middle East CEO, Mr. Tomas Alonso, AAW Deputy CEO, Mr. Khalid Faisal Al Mutawa.



Bosch Middle East CEO, Mr. Tomas Alonso said: “AAW, the exclusive distributor of Bosch products in Kuwait, has served as an outstanding representative for our brand. Their dedication and expertise have played a key role in contributing to our leadership position in the Kuwaiti market. We are confident that this successful partnership will continue to thrive and bring even more innovative and advanced home appliance solutions to the customers in Kuwait.”



AAW Deputy CEO, Mr. Khalid Faisal Al Mutawa said: "Over the past 45 years, AAW and Bosch have shared a journey, driven by a mutual commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. This partnership has enabled us to offer our customers a wide range of cutting-edge home appliances that enhance their lives. We are incredibly proud of what we achieved together in serving households in Kuwait and look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with Bosch in the years to come.”



Bosch is a German manufacturer of home appliances and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. The company's product portfolio spans the entire spectrum of modern household appliances, extending from stoves, ovens, and extractor hoods to dishwashers, washers and dryers, refrigerators and freezers, and small appliances (Consumer Products) such as vacuum cleaners, coffee machines, electric kettles, and many more.











