Two Killed In Israeli Missile Strike On Damascus: Syrian Defence Ministry

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Feb 21 (IANS) Two people were killed and another injured on Wednesday in an Israeli missile strike on a residential building here, the Syrian Defence Ministry said.
The Israeli army launched an aerial attack around 9:40 a.m. (0640 GMT) with several missiles targeting a residential building near the Cham City Center shopping mall and an Iranian school in the Kafar Sousah neighborhood, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
The attack also caused material damage to the targeted building and some adjacent buildings, the ministry added.
