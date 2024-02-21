(MENAFN) A BBC report has alleged that British special forces have actively intervened to reject resettlement applications from elite Afghan troops, despite evidence of their collaboration in operations against the Taliban. The report, featured on the Panorama program, suggests that concerns among United Kingdom special forces about potential involvement in an inquiry into alleged wrongdoing during the Afghanistan war prompted them to effectively veto Afghan relocation applications. This has raised apprehensions about the fate of hundreds of Afghan veterans who now face an uncertain future and potential reprisals from the Taliban.



The United Kingdom Armed Forces minister, James Heappey, recently acknowledged the need for a review of approximately 2,000 applications after conceding that the initial resettlement process was not robust. However, concerns have been raised about a potential conflict of interest as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) review coincides with a public inquiry into alleged misconduct by United Kingdom special forces in Afghanistan.



The BBC report features claims from anonymous sources, including a former British special forces member, highlighting the implications of United Kingdom special forces headquarters having the authority to prevent Afghan special forces colleagues and potential witnesses from resettling safely in the United Kingdom. This development adds complexity to the ongoing scrutiny of the United Kingdom's involvement in Afghanistan and raises questions about the treatment of Afghan allies who collaborated with British forces.







