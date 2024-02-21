Meili Welcomes New Senior Vice President Of Americas, Bolstering North American Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike McGearty, CEO & Co-founder of Meili NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Meili , a leading innovator in technology solutions for the travel industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Steve Matise as the Senior Vice President of Americas. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Meili's expansion across the Americas, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled value and efficiency in digital travel distribution globally.With over two decades of experience in commercial, marketing, strategy, and product roles within the travel technology and digital travel distribution sectors, Matise brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Meili. His extensive background, particularly in car rental and mobility services, aligns perfectly with Meili's mission to revolutionise ancillary revenue distribution through innovative technology.In his new role, Matise will spearhead the Americas business, focusing on collaborating with existing partners, extending market reach and partnering with the sales team to secure and implement new strategic customers. His leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in Meili's continued growth and success in the region."The creation of this new position reflects Meili's proven strategy, cutting-edge technology, and market-fit globally. As we scale our company, it's imperative to have a leader like Steve, whose industry insight and passion for innovation will drive our expansion in the Americas," said Mike McGearty, CEO & Co-founder at Meili.Matise's appointment comes at an opportune time, as Meili aims to address the distribution inefficiencies plaguing the travel industry through its purpose-built ancillary platform. His track record of designing strategies and products that have launched new technology and distribution products across all continents, coupled with his successful turnaround of a global mobility platform, positions him as an invaluable asset to Meili's ambitious goals."I am excited to join Meili at such a pivotal moment. The company's technology, team, partners, and clear vision for the future resonate deeply with my values and professional aspirations. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to Meili's expansion and success in the Americas," said Matise.As Meili continues to challenge the status quo in travel technology and distribution, Steve's leadership and innovative approach are expected to enhance the company's impact and drive significant growth in the North American market.

