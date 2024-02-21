Uzbekistan, Yandex Go Discuss Dev't Of Passenger Transportation Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 21. Uzbekistan
and Yandex (a Russian transportation service) discussed the
matters of development and regulation of the passenger
transportation market, Trend reports.
The discussion took place at a meeting between Uzbek Minister of
Transport Ilkhom Mahkamov with representatives of the delegation
headed by General Director for e-commerce and logistics services of
Yandex group of companies Daniil Shuleyko on February 20.
According to the Ministry of Transport, in order to increase the
efficiency of the street and road network use, the parties
exchanged views on the use of analytical data of Yandex maps, the
development of taxi fleets owning vehicles.
Yandex Go has been operating in Uzbekistan since April 2018. The
service is available in Tashkent and nine other cities of the
country. According to the Tax Committee of Uzbekistan, more than
80,000 drivers were connected to the service in the country in
2023.
Furthermore, Yandex Go has spent $100,000 in the creation of an
educational environment for kids in order to increase access to
STEM education and promote the development of the IT industry in
Uzbekistan.
