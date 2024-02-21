Karabakh Recovers From Ecological Calamity Inflicted By Armenians - Azerbaijani Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Karabakh, a region rich in groundwater reserves, faced an ecological crisis when Armenians damaged water reservoirs and springs, leaving practically all reservoirs in an emergency status, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Bashir Hajiyev told Trend .

Hajiyev made the statement during a conference on "Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh Region".

He also noted that Azerbaijan is carrying out unprecedented efforts to secure the future of Karabakh.

"During the years of occupation, the infrastructure in Karabakh was ruined by enemy vandalism, and the ecology suffered the most.

Our cities, villages, and towns, subjected to Armenian vandalism are undergoing reconstruction in a modern fashion, with three villages in Aghdam currently in the construction phase, and the first stage of the project expected to be completed by the end of this year, with planned resettlement in 2025," the official added.

