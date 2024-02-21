Karabakh Recovers From Ecological Calamity Inflicted By Armenians - Azerbaijani Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Karabakh, a
region rich in groundwater reserves, faced an ecological crisis
when Armenians damaged water reservoirs and springs, leaving
practically all reservoirs in an emergency status, Deputy Special
Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except
Shusha district) Bashir Hajiyev told Trend .
Hajiyev made the statement during a conference on
"Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh
Region".
He also noted that Azerbaijan is carrying out unprecedented
efforts to secure the future of Karabakh.
"During the years of occupation, the infrastructure in Karabakh
was ruined by enemy vandalism, and the ecology suffered the
most.
Our cities, villages, and towns, subjected to Armenian vandalism
are undergoing reconstruction in a modern fashion, with three
villages in Aghdam currently in the construction phase, and the
first stage of the project expected to be completed by the end of
this year, with planned resettlement in 2025," the official
added.
