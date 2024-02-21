Turkmenistan And India Talk Over TAPI Project Chores

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 21. Turkmenistan and India discussed the implementation of the
Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline
project, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed between President of Turkmenistan
Serdar Berdimuhamedov and newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary
and Plenipotentiary of India to Turkmenistan Madhumita Hazarika
Bhagat.
During the meeting, the parties noted the importance for all
participating countries of the project for the construction of this
transnational gas pipeline.
They noted that the implementation of this project will
contribute to the economic growth of the participating countries,
create new jobs, build social and industrial infrastructure
facilities, as well as attract significant foreign investment.
Additionally, the parties acknowledged the productive
cooperation between Turkmenistan and India in the trade and
economic spheres, encompassing sectors such as fuel, energy,
transport, agriculture, and the textile industry.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is making significant efforts in the
development of the TAPI gas pipeline, seeking to strengthen its
role as a leading supplier of natural gas in the region.
Turkmenistan's strategic participation in this project
highlights its commitment to diversify export routes and strengthen
energy security.
