Mylittledino Is Helping Simplify The Music Distribution Process For Artists Worldwide

MylittleDino, a company based in Belgium, is helping simplify the music distribution landscape for artists across the planet. The company boasts partnerships with over 150+ high-tier services and networks, including major platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. Through these robust collaborations, the company ensures that the music gets distributed in a streamlined manner and is able to reach a diverse and broad audience base. The partnerships also enable artists to distribute their music at a far lower cost than if they tried to go about doing it themselves.

Talking to the press, a senior representative for the firm, Awais, said,“As a company by artists for artists , we started with a singular focus to help musicians distribute their music to major music platforms with creativity and innovation . By working with us, musicians can maximize exposure while providing users seamless access to their favourite tunes across many renowned platforms. This philosophy is at the heart of our operations. Artists can outsource the time-consuming and energy-consuming music distribution process and focus on their core competency of producing the next big hit.”

The music distribution company has positioned itself as the next-generation distributor by being crypto-friendly. With this innovation, the company anticipates attracting a more significant user base from around the world in an industry estimated to be worth around $ 51 billion.

He went on to add,“By being crypto-friendly, we can meet users' preferences in a global world increasingly adopting digital currencies. The convenience will help make the lives of artists a lot easier. Moreover, we plan to attract and collaborate with renowned artists by investing funds from royalties and music distribution. This collaboration will enhance the quality of content and contribute to the growth of a leading music distributor. We have ambitious plans at Mylittle Dino to disrupt the music distribution industry and be the first name any artist thinks of when it comes to getting their music out there.”

