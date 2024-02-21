Azerbaijan Repatriates Seven Of Its Citizens From Syria

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As a result of step-by-step and coordinated measures taken by
the government of the Azerbaijan Republic, on February 20, 2024, 7
citizens of Azerbaijan, including 5 children and 2 women, who were
detained in camps located in the territory of the Syrian Arab
Republic, were repatriated to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
It was reported that, first of all, the location, identity, and
citizenship of Azerbaijan were determined, and then their
transition to the territory of the Republic of Turkiye was
organized.
Representatives of the relevant state institutions responsible
for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and Syria
were sent to the Turkish Republic, and preliminary medical and
psychological examination of the repatriates was ensured.
Azerbaijan citizens were provided with certificates of return to
the Azerbaijani Republic and brought to the country by the Embassy
of the Azerbaijan Republic in the Republic of Turkiye.
It is planned to implement relevant measures in the direction of
social rehabilitation and reintegration of repatriates into
society.
The government of the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to
take necessary measures for the repatriation of citizens of the
Republic of Azerbaijan who have become victims of armed conflict on
the territory of foreign countries.
