Safadi Discusses War On Gaza, Bilateral Ties With Slovenia's President, PM, FM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday concluded an official visit to Slovenia, where he met with President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, Prime Minister Robert Golob, and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon.

The talks primarily focused on the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, the urgent need for a ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and the provision of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid into the besieged strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Discussions also explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Jordan and Slovenia across various sectors.

Safadi emphasised the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza. He also urged Israel to adhere to international and humanitarian laws and to respect the international call for peace.

The foreign minister also warned that the international community's failure to prevent Israeli aggression on Rafah could "potentially enable Israel to commit further war crimes and massacres in Gaza."



Safadi also called on countries that have suspended their support for the UNRWA to reconsider their decisions, highlighting the agency's critical role in aiding over two million Palestinians in Gaza, "who are at risk of starvation."



He also expressed his appreciation for Slovenia's unwavering support for UNRWA within the United Nations and the European Union.

Fajon reaffirmed Slovenia's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with the Kingdom, which she described, as a significant partner for Slovenia in the Middle East.

Safadi and Fajon signed a memorandum of understanding, establishing a framework for political consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries.

Fajon said, "We have just signed a memorandum of understanding between Slovenia and Jordan regarding political cooperation between our foreign ministries," underlying the importance of Jordan as a "significant partner for Slovenia in the Middle East."

Fajon also reiterated Slovenia's call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid. She also emphasised Slovenia's ongoing support for UNRWA in providing humanitarian aid to the region.

She also said that Slovenia has urged Israel to refrain from conducting military operations in Rafah and emphasised the importance of the two-state solution.