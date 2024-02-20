Latest Fix & Flip Strategies For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jeremy Rubin (aka“The Friendly Flipper”) is on a mission to“flip” lives. He is a full-time real estate investor who specializes in fix and flip properties and creative deals.Jeremy's real estate journey actually began in 2014, when he decided to build a path to freedom and leave his corporate job. He's been called a“corporate dropout.” Here's why. After spending 13 years in retail sales management, Jeremy knew it was time to change the trajectory of his life. Without any prior real estate or contracting experience, Jeremy taught himself how to wholesale real estate deals, quite literally one house at a time. By 2016 Jeremy tackled his first“fix and flip” property. And he financed it without using banks or hard money lenders – by getting creative, very creative. After nearly 6 months of trial and error, and managing contractors on his lunch break, he sold his first fix and flip property and cleared $44,000. Jeremy was hooked! Shortly after he turned in his two-week notice at his job, and never looked back.Today Jeremy is the CEO of Premier Real Estate Group, California Central Coast's #1 creative real estate investing company. He is also the owner/operator of the Friendly Flipper Academy, where he found his passion in educating others (from new to experienced investors) the art of creative real estate investing.Jeremy is a Central Coast native and enjoys spending time outdoors, building his businesses, staying fit and healthy and constantly seeking higher levels of self-development while helping others“flip” their lives. Attend Los Angeles County Real Estate Investor Assocation's March meeting and learn from Jeremy the latest fix and flip strategies. The title of Jeremy's presentation is "The Latest Real Estate Flipping Strategies for 2024." At his presentation, Jeremy will be discussing these subjects:- Top 3 Motivated Seller Strategies for 2024- Converting More Leads into Deals- Maximizing Profit & Minimizing Risk- Most Profitable Exit Strategies for 2024Date & Time: Thursday night, March 14, 2024, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).Parking: Metered street parking. Plus, there are also two FREE parking structures just two blocks away. The first structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and Palms. The second structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and National. From either lot it's short two blocks walk to the Iman.Free Admission: Admission to LAC-REIA's meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.RSVP: To register, please go to .Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.

