First Edition First State Copy Of Adventures Of Tom Sawyer Sold For $22,990 In Feb 7Th-9Th Auction

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA, USA, February 19, 2024 -- A first edition, first state copy of Mark Twain's classic book Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1876) sold for $22,990; a letter from 1793 signed by both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson brought $21,780; and a first edition, first state three-volume set of Charles Dickens' novel Great Expectations realized $16,940 in three days of sales held February 7th-9th by Ahlers & Ogletree.



The event, held online and in Ahlers & Ogletreeï¿1⁄2s Atlanta gallery, comprised the lifetime collection of important historical books and documents from the estate of Fred Bentley, Sr. ï¿1⁄2 over 900 lots in all. Mr. Bentley gave generously to his community in support of his passion for books and reading by founding the rare book rooms at a college and a university, both in Georgia.



Session 1, on Wednesday, February 7th, featured Dickens, Shakespeare, Incunabula and early documents. The star lot of the day was Dickensï¿1⁄2s three-volume set of Great Expectations, published in 1861 by Chapman and Hall. The books were finely bound in tan calf with raised bands on the spine and there was gilt tilting and decoration on the spine. The pages were clean.



Session 2, on Thursday February 8th, contained historical books and documents from the Revolutionary War through the 19th century. The star lot that day was the exceedingly rare sea letter signed by Washington (as President) and Jefferson (as Secretary of State). The four-language cut ship document, dated July 9, 1793, was signed three times by Hodijah Baylies, the collector of customs, for the schooner Rebecca, to the shipï¿1⁄2s commander, Samuel Swasey.



Session 3, on February 9th, showcased important works of fiction and poetry from a host of literary superstars, but especially Samuel Clemens (aka Mark Twain, American, 1835-1910). The top achiever was the first edition copy of Adventures of Tom Sawyer, published by American Publishing Co., bound in the publisherï¿1⁄2s three-quarter Morocco binding, one of 200 copies offered in leather. The book came with a custom leather clamshell case with gilt tilting.



Following are additional highlights from the auction. Internet bidding was facilitated by Ahlers & Ogletreeï¿1⁄2s platform -- AandOAuctions -- plus LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. About 15 people attended the sale in person in the Atlanta gallery located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard and 38 phone and absentee bids were counted. Prices include a 21 percent buyerï¿1⁄2s premium.



An 1818 copperplate engraving on paper broadside of The Declaration of Independence by Benjamin Owen Tyler (1789-1855), published by Peter Maverick (1780-1831), changed hands for $13,310. The facsimile, 29 inches by 20 ï¿1⁄2 inches (paper, less frame), had a dedication to Thomas Jefferson at the upper margin and an endorsement to Secretary of State Richard Rush.



A very rare, fully illustrated copy of Albrecht Durerï¿1⁄2s first Latin edition of Clarissimi Pictoris et Geometrae de Symetria Partium in Rectis Formis, a masterpiece on anatomy, published 1532 and printed by D. Caroli, Noremberger, gaveled for $10,890. It was the personal copy of Johann Georg Bergmiller, Director of the Augsburg Academy. The 79-page book was bound with paper boards.



A President Abraham Lincoln signed document dated March 21, 1861 for the appointment of Calvin Hudson of New York to be the Commissioner of the United States for which to advocate claims of U.S. citizens over Costa Rica, making him the first-ever consulate there appointed by Lincoln, commanded $9,075. The document was framed, with a large illustration of Lincoln.



A Plan of the New Constitution for the United States of America, Agreed Upon in a Convention of the States, with A Preface by the Editor, published 1787 by J. Debrett (London), was the first separate English edition of the U.S. Constitution. The 30-page volume, having a contemporary quarter tan leather binding with gray boards, was 8 ï¿1⁄2 inches by 5 ï¿1⁄2 inches and rose to $9,680.



A 19th century sketchbook of the Scottish painter David Roberts (1796-1864), consisting of five sketches, three of them signed by Roberts, knocked down for $9,075. The sketches were of two boats with a background of a large mountain; a-two-page pencil drawing of Naples Italy; a study of cows and a donkey, signed. a two-page pencil drawing of Florence, Italy; and unknown buildings.



Next up for Ahlers & Ogletree is a Friday, February 23rd auction dedicated to Art Deco to Post Modern Art & Design, followed by a Wednesday-Thursday Spring Estates Auction March 27th-28th and a Fine Jewelry & Timepieces Auction on Friday, April 26th.



