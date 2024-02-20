Eye On LAC, Army Mulls Converting Its Central Command HQ Into XVIII Corps; Here's What It Means

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant strategic shift, the Indian Army is actively considering converting the Central Command's Bareilly-based Headquarters Uttar Bharat (HQ UB) into a full-fledged XVIII Corps to look after the frontiers with China. Sources in the defence establishment told Asianet Newsable: "The proposal is under consideration. The new corps will be called the 18 Corps. The proposal will soon be sent to the Ministry of Defence for approval."

On being asked about the reasons for the change, the sources said it was being done to counter the Chinese aggression along the Line of actual control. These are temporary changes to streamline the quick deployment.

Former Army Commanders Gave a Push to the Proposal

A source said that three former Army Commanders -- Lt Gen RC Tiwari, who is now Eastern Army Commander, Lt Gen JP Mathews, currently heading the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Lt Gen NS Rajasubramani, the current Central Army Commander gave a push to the proposal.

Stating that the middle sector is an important sector, the source said the command, control and structure are being reformed for better functionality and efficiency during the operations.

The troops of the two countries have engaged in a border standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since May 2020.

Structure of the Proposed Corps

The new corps will have elements of all arms and services with adequate reserves to carry out operations in its area of responsibility. Generally, the corps has three divisions and each division comprises 15000-18000 soldiers.

"This corps would have one division and three independent brigades -- Joshimath-based 9 (Independent) Mountain Brigade, Pithoragarh-based 119 Brigade and the Pooh-based 136 Brigade.

Dehradun-based 14 Division has now been brought under HQ UB. Prior to this, it was under Western Command. "It is a progressive step as it inherited reserves," the source said.

Earlier, the Uttar Bharat area had only one brigade -- 9 (Independent) Brigade and a few scouts battalions under it to patrol key border areas. Given simmering tensions with China (PLA) along the LAC, the UB area upgraded its combat capabilities with three independent brigades and an infantry division.

Currently, the formation is referred to as the“Combatised” UB Area, which means having its own additional artillery, aviation and engineer brigades along with other elements.

Why This Move is Significant

With its raising, the Army will have seven corps mandated for frontiers with China. Earlier, there were five corps.

Before this, Mathura-based 1 Strike Corps was reoriented to the border with China in 2021 amidst the ongoing border standoff. This corps was looking after the border with Pakistan.

In 2022, Asianet Newsable reported that the middle sector has always been considered the settled border between India and China, but post Galwan Valley violent face-offs things have changed.

Sources in the defence establishment had then told Asianet News: "After the Galwan Valley face-off started, everything has changed on the ground. Sensitivity is very high across borders with China, and we have strengthened our positions in border areas."

Aiming to strengthen its quick reaction time in the event of a Ladakh-like incident, the government has also given priority to this sector, especially in Uttarakhand, which is made of four valleys -- Harshil, Mana, Niti, and Barahoti.

There are over 20 such passes along the border area in that sector, including the boundary shared between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. A speedy build-up of road infrastructure made this possible.

India and China share a 3,488-km-long LAC spread from the northern sector in Ladakh to the eastern sector in Arunachal Pradesh, out of which 545-km-long LAC falls under the Middle Sector.

Barahoti is the only area considered as 'disputed' by India and China in the Middle Sector, which is yet to be settled. There are seven other mutually agreed disputed areas in the northern and the eastern sectors. All other disputes between the two countries along the LAC are straightforward territorial claims by either side.

Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how