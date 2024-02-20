Joint Kuwait-Qatar Statement Emphasizes Deep-Rooted Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- A joint statement released on Tuesday after talks between His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani put much emphasis on the "historic bond" shared between the two Gulf Arab neighbors.

His Highness the Amir congratulated Sheikh Tamim on Qatar's assumption of the presidency of the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

His Highness the Amir also congratulated Sheikh Tamim, expressing sincere pleasure for Qatar's victory at the Asian Cup 2023.

Moreover, His Highness the Amir lauded the positive reactions to the Doha 2023 Horticultural Expo, and the Qatari efforts made that contributed to achieving its desired goals, which will benefit the region and the world as a whole.

The two sides praised the growth of trade and bilateral investments between Kuwait and Qatar, as the volume of trade exchange between the two states until October 2023 reached USD 1.94 billion, and they stressed the importance of expanding the horizons of cooperation and economic partnership between them.

They also welcomed the Kuwaiti and Qatari investors and companies expanding their business in the two countries and taking advantage of the opportunities available in the giant projects taking place in all sectors.

Further, the two sides expressed their aspiration to hold the sixth session of the Kuwaiti-Qatari Joint Higher Cooperation Committee scheduled to be held in 2024 in the capital, Doha, and to work on implementing the agreements, memorandums of understanding and joint programs that were agreed upon.

Both sides affirmed their keenness to strengthen defense cooperation in all fields and develop strategic partnerships to protect the security and stability of the two countries and the region.

They also praised the level of security cooperation and coordination existing between the two countries and stressed their desire to enhance cooperation in topics of common interest, including combating crimes in all aspects.

Regarding the GGC work process, the two sides touched on the outstanding achievements it has achieved in response to the aspirations of the citizens of the GCC countries towards greater interdependence, cooperation and integration.

They stressed the importance of maintaining the cohesion, solidarity and unity of the GCC countries and intensifying efforts to complete the components of economic unity and the joint defense and security systems, in a way that guarantees the stability of the countries.

The two sides discussed the latest regional developments and their repercussions on Arab-Arab relations, regional security and stability, and stressed the importance of the Republic of Iraq's respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kuwait, and adherence to bilateral and international pledges and agreements and all relevant UN resolutions, especially Security Council Resolution No. 833 (1993).

Security Council Resolution No. 833 (1993), which was passed accordingly, the demarcation of the land and sea borders between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Iraq, and the importance of completing the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two countries beyond maritime mark 162.

Moreover, the two sides also stressed the importance of Iraq's commitment to the agreement regulating maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah signed between Kuwait and Iraq on April 29, 2012, which entered into force on December 5, 2013, after its ratification by both countries and was jointly deposited with the United Nations on December 18. 2013.

Both sides agreed on rejecting the Iraqi side's unilateral cancellation of the security swap protocol signed in 2008 and its map approved in the joint plan to ensure the safety of navigation in Khor Abdullah signed between the two sides on December 28, 2014, which included a clear and specific mechanism for amendment and cancellation.

Kuwait and Qatar went on to give their backing to the works of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), which provides assistance and support to Iraqis, in addition to efforts aiming to identify the remains of "Kuwaitis and third-country nationals." The two sides also stressed that Al-Durra Field is located entirely within the maritime borders of the State of Kuwait, affirming that its natural resources are shared between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, both sides touched on the situation in Palestine and other Arab-occupied territories, expressing deep concern regarding the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The two sides stressed the need for the international community, especially the Security Council, to assume its responsibilities to stop military operations in the Palestinian territories and protect civilians by international law and international humanitarian law, and called for pressure on Israel, the existing authority.

The occupation must stop its aggression and prevent attempts to impose forced displacement on Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and international laws, they added.

Both sides affirmed the need to reach a just settlement of the Palestinian cause by the principle of the two-state solution as stated in the Arab Peace Initiative and the relevant international legitimacy resolutions in a way that guarantees the Palestinian people their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Kuwaiti side praised the Qatari mediation efforts made within the framework of maintaining international peace and security, especially concerning the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and the introduction of relief aid into the Gaza Strip, and the role played by Doha in coordination with many brotherly and friendly countries, the most recent of which was Qatari-French coordination in January. 2024 to bring medicines and medical equipment into the Gaza Strip.

Regarding Yemen, the two sides stressed the importance of reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the three terms of reference, the Gulf Initiative and its implementation mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue, and Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216.

On the navigation in the Red Sea, the two sides stressed the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region and respecting the right to maritime navigation therein per the provisions of international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea to preserve the freedom of global trade.

His Highness the Amir thanked Sheikh Tamim for his hospitality and warm welcome during his visit to Qatar, Showing the deep brotherly ties between the two states. (end)

