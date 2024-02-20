PTI Engages In Talks For KP Government Formation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, the nominated Chief Minister from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has announced ongoing negotiations with like-minded parties for the formation of the provincial government. He anticipates a decision within the next twenty-four hours.

After obtaining bail in a terrorism case at the Peshawar High Court, Gandapur refrained from disclosing the names of the political parties involved in the discussions. Analysts speculate a potential alliance between PTI candidates and religious parties, particularly Wahdat al-Muslimeen or Maulana Shirani's political party, the Sunni movement.

Gandapur conveyed that PTI-supporting independent candidates are engaging in talks with two political parties to shape the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, the intricate process raises legal questions about the possibility of forming a united government in both the province and center.

Gandapur emphasized the province's right to voice concerns and seek its due share, acknowledging economic challenges. While proposing a phased disbursement of funds under the NFC award, he affirmed the province's determination to claim its rightful share.

Despite Gandapur's optimism, political analysts express concerns about the prospective provincial government's ability to secure financial resources from the federation. Historically, PTI faced challenges in obtaining funds during its tenure in both the province and the federation.

Muslimin for independent candidates supported by PTI. The analysts emphasized that PTI's success in obtaining provincial rights could be hindered by internal political conflicts and legal complications arising from potential alliances. Additionally, with the opposition political party likely to form the federal government, negative implications on the province's resources are anticipated. In contrast to other provinces where joint governments are forming, PTI is expected to govern alone in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, posing challenges to provincial affairs. Arshad Momand, a senior journalist, highlighted the difficulty for PTI to align with a PML-N government at the federation, considering past dynamics. He emphasized the financial strain on the province, with a significant portion of expenses allocated to NFC awards and electricity. Amid an economic crisis, strategic and prudent actions are deemed essential to address the growing challenges faced by the province. The Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa released a list of 85 independent candidates who must join a parliamentary party within three days, as mandated by the Election Act 2017. The decision-making process and potential alliances will shape the future political landscape in the province.

