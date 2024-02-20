US Calls For Temporary Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United States has presented a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council proposing a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and opposing Israel's major ground attacks in Rafah.

Reuters reported on Monday, February 19, that the United States has submitted a rival proposal to Algeria's draft proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to the Security Council.

The resolution states that Israel's operations in Rafah have serious consequences for regional peace and security, and such a major attack should not occur under current circumstances.

According to the resolution, continued Israeli ground assaults have led to further harm to civilians and displacement of people in Gaza, strongly opposing any action that would destroy civilian infrastructure.

So far, there has been no discussion about voting on the draft of this resolution by the 15-member Security Council.

It is worth mentioning that a resolution requires at least nine affirmative votes and no vetoes from the United States, France, Britain, Russia, and China in the UN Security Council.

However, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Permanent Representative to the United Nations, emphasized that the Al Jazeera proposal will be vetoed and warned that the draft resolution will jeopardize discussions about the hostages.

Meanwhile, the United States, Egypt, Israel, and Qatar are seeking negotiations to halt the war and free Hamas hostages.

At the same time, twenty-six European Union member states have called for an“immediate and humane” cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian health officials, since the start of Israeli attacks, 28,858 people, including women and children, have been killed in Gaza, and 68,677 others have been injured.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram