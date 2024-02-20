BCW London Appoints Head Of Digital

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - BCW has promoted Jillian Stead Jones to the newly-created role of head of digital for the UK, introducing a practice-based approach to the firm's integrated digital offering.



Before joining BCW in 2022 to lead corporate and public affairs briefs, Stead Jones held senior agency roles in London and Canada, including at technology agency Madano, working with clients including Uber, Bombardier, TELUS and CP Rail.



Stead Jones will lead a newly-formed digital executive committee as well as the UK Digital Innovation Group community. The committee comprises of senior digital leaders from each of BCW's three practices, including healthcare director Kristie Lemon and senior associate director Alasdair Dick, and director and influencer lead Shakira Akinjobi, representing the consumer practice.



Akinjobi will also take on increased leadership responsibilities as Influencer lead for EMEA. In addition, JT Joseph will lead specialised digital growth and delivery in her new remit as senior digital marketing director within BCW's creative, design, digital marketing and strategy studio.



The firm has also hired Jess Moore as senior account director in its corporate and public affairs practice. Moore joins BCW from Topham Guerin, where she led government, advocacy and political briefs.



Stead Jones said:“We made huge strides forward in terms of digital innovation in 2023, from new AI consultancy products like BCW Decipher to growing our in-house capabilities to build bespoke stakeholder, measurement and crisis-proofing tools for clients.



“There has been an obvious and measurable uptick in appetite from clients and prospects for smart, strategic digital consultancy across our business, and this new digital leadership structure will allow us to innovate and scale how we meet that demand in 2024.”



BCW UK chief executive Rebecca Grant added:“Jillian has made a phenomenal contribution through the relationships she has built with key clients and prospects to convert and grow practice-driven digital consultancy; and her talent and impact has been felt across the agency.”



Grant is leaving BCW to take up an EMEA leadership role in the industry . The agency recently announced its merger with sister firm Hill & Knowlton to form Burson .

