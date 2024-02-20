Brazil takes back ambassador from Israel

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has recalled his ambassador to Israel for consultations after the Israeli government declared him "persona non grata" in response to comments he made about Gaza. The controversy erupted over the weekend when President Lula was quoted likening Israel's actions in Gaza to a dark period, stating it was "when Hitler decided to kill the Jews," referencing the Holocaust during World War II.



Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz swiftly responded by summoning the Brazilian Ambassador Frederico Meyer for a protest, choosing the symbolic setting of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial. At the memorial, Katz characterized Lula's words as a "serious antisemitic attack" and showed Meyer the names of his own relatives killed by the Nazis. Katz declared Lula "persona non grata" in Israel until he retracted his statement, emphasizing that Israel would not forget or forgive the perceived offense.



President Lula, however, stood by his remarks, leading to the decision to recall Ambassador Meyer back to Brasilia. As a result, the Brazilian embassy in Tel Aviv will be managed by a charge d'affaires, indicating a diplomatic downgrade in relations between the two nations.



Lula's wife, Rosangela 'Janja' da Silva, came to his defense on Monday, asserting that his words were directed at the Israeli government's actions and not the Jewish people. The controversy has sparked a broader conversation about the intersection of diplomatic rhetoric, historical sensitivities, and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.



The incident adds strain to Brazil-Israel relations and raises questions about the potential impact on diplomatic ties between the two nations. As President Lula's comments continue to reverberate internationally, the episode underscores the delicate nature of diplomatic discourse and the challenges of navigating sensitive historical references in the context of contemporary conflicts.



