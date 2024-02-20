Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co. Joins CHI Al Shaqab And LGCT As Official Partners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab, Qatar's state-of-the-art equestrian center, has announced the appointment of Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co. (SHM) as the exclusive Transportation Partner for the 11th CHI Al Shaqab presented by Longines (February 22-24) and the 18th Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) 2024 (February 29 - March 2).

A well established and renowned name in the transportation industry, SHM will be bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to ensure seamless transportation logistics for officials, riders and grooms involved with the two prestigious equestrian events happening in Qatar.

Additionally, spectators planning to attend the events will also be able to utilize the free shuttle services provided from the public parking lots to and from the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab.

Speaking about the partnership, Hisham Saleh Al Mana, Chairman and Managing Director said,“We are delighted to be partnering up with Al Shaqab for these two esteemed occasions. The history and heritage tied to CHI Al Shaqab and Longines is known to all horse lovers and enthusiasts in Qatar.”

He further added,“Al Shaqab's commitment to excellence and reliability aligns perfectly with the standards that we uphold for our services. I am confident about Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co. providing top-notch transportation and logistics services, thereby enhancing the overall experience for everyone involved. We are proud to be associated with contributing towards the success of such world-class equestrian competitions.”

On behalf of the Al Shaqab Management, Ahmed Al Hammadi, Deputy Event Director said,“Effective transportation and logistics play an indispensable role in ensuring the seamless execution of any large-scale public event, particularly with the magnitude and prestige of CHI Al Shaqab. It is for this reason that we chose to collaborate with Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co., leveraging their extensive expertise in Qatar and our shared passion for the equine industry. With their proven track record, we are confident that every aspect will be meticulously managed, guaranteeing nothing short of the Best, for all involved.”

Distinguished guests and visitors to both events will be treated to an enthralling combination of equestrian excellence and entertainment, set against the backdrop of Qatar's dynamic culture and renowned hospitality.

