Israeli War On Gaza Triggers Sharp Decline In Hotel Reservations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The ongoing war on Gaza has significantly disrupted the local hotel industry in Jordan, leading to a substantial drop in demand for its services, according to the Jordan Hotel Association (JHA).

JHA Vice President Hussein Helalat told The Jordan Times“the raging Israeli war on Gaza has had a profound impact on the hospitality sector, particularly hotels, where we've seen a sharp decline in reservations.” He also emphasised the urgent need for immediate support to safeguard the rights of sector operators and employees.

Helalat noted that the projected occupancy rates for the upcoming months, based on current reservations, are expected to hover around 25-32 per cent in Amman, 18-20 per cent in Dead Sea hotels, and less than 10 per cent in Petra.

Helalat pointed out that the local tourism and hospitality sectors have been hit hardest by the ongoing crisis,

stressing the need for innovative strategies and swift measures to alleviate the challenges facing sector operators.

He also said that "at this critical juncture, cooperation among relevant sectors and joint action between the government and the private sector are of paramount importance, highlighting that opening up new markets to attract new visitors to Jordan is crucial".

Tourism Minister Makram Qaisi recently said that nearly six million people visited the Kingdom since the beginning of 2023, generating a tourism income of JD4,894.1 billion.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Jordan is home to 609 hotel establishments, employing over 20,000 Jordanians and more than 3,000 foreigners.