'Shadows Of Us' By Art Axcess Gallery

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Art Axcess Gallery is honored to an-nounce“Shadows of Us,” a powerful and timely group exhibition, opening during Frieze Los Angeles Art Week. Curated by Lia Snisarenko, it showcases the works of emerging Ukrainian female artists Inna Kharchuk, Anna Veriki, Iryna Maksymo-va, and Liza Zhdanova. The start of the show on February 24, 2024, coincides with the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian military invasion of Ukraine. In the context of conflict, this exhibition explores both individual and shared experiences, offering insights into the country's path of enduring hardship and resilience.

Iryna Maksymova Caring for Each Other 2022 Acrylic pastels spray markers on canvas

The artists explore themes deeply rooted in history and nostalgia, engaging with

the past not just as a memory but as a vital part of their present narrative. The

artworks embody a response to recent hardships, offering a visual dialogue that

bridges the gap between Ukraine's turbulent history and its contemporary reality.

These pieces resonate with the collective memory of a nation, echoing the sentiments of loss, strength, and enduring hope.

In the face of economic challenges, the artists express a compelling inclination

toward personal indulgences. Their works celebrate life's simple joys and pleasures, showcasing the human spirit's unyielding capacity for finding beauty and

solace amidst adversity. This theme underscores the importance of personal joy

and self-expression in challenging times, offering a counterpoint to the narrative of

struggle.