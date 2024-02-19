Zelensky Talks With Residents Of Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his visit to Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelensky has talked with local residents.

He published a respective video on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Our Kharkiv region. Our people. Our warriors. I was glad to meet them personally. I am grateful to each and every one who works, fights, and remains strong for the sake of Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

On February 19, Zelensky visited the frontline positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kupiansk sector and wounded Ukrainian defenders who are undergoing treatment in Kharkiv.