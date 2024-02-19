A Ukrainian-American's View From The Frontlines

(MENAFN- Asia Times) David Kirichenko is a Ukrainian-American freelance journalist. Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 he has volunteered to help Ukrainian refugees on the ground in Mexico, Romania, the United States and Ukraine. Collaborating with Dobra Sprava, a Dnipro-based non-profit organization, he coordinates the procurement and delivery of essential supplies for Ukrainian troops on the front lines – including such critically-needed items as drones, generators, and Starlink communication systems. This is his account of one of his journeys.

In August 2023, I traveled to Ukraine for the third time since Russia's full-scale invasion began 18 months earlier. During my previous trip to Ukraine in 2022, I had connected with the Dnipro-based non-profit

Dobra Sprava . This time, I was to stay in Ukraine for over three weeks.

As I bought my airplane ticket to Poland, I spoke with Alina Holovka from Dobra Sprava and asked her to communicate with soldiers on the frontline and ask them what their biggest needs were.

Alina presented me with a list of what soldiers needed. Surveillance drones and Starlink communication devices topped the list. I immediately began contacting friends and family and everyone I knew who might be willing to help pitch in to help me buy supplies.

The journey

Given that I was traveling with several large bags filled with drones and Starlinks, Alina helped arrange for someone to pick me up and drive me from Krakow, in Poland, the 1,278 kilometers to Dnipro in Ukraine, and ensure I'd be able to deliver all the supplies without issue.

At the Krakow airport, I was greeted by Pasha, then a Ukrainian soldier. His wife and four kids are refugees living in Krakow because their home in Ukraine, near the airport in Dnipro, is bombed nonstop by Russian missiles. Since he has four kids, he can legally leave Ukraine. However, Pasha refuses to abandon the country. He has been struggling against Russia since 2015, serving for part of that time in the military with a few tours of duty.

As we began our 14-hour journey from Krakow to Dnipro, Pasha told me about his experiences fighting in cities such as

Sievierodonetsk . His unit had been surrounded multiple times, and there had been multiple times when he'd thought he would die. Every time, he had escaped from the firefights with his life – but many of his friends had not.

Finally, after he'd experienced so many narrow escapes from death, his wife had told him she couldn't handle it anymore. If he didn't leave the army and stay alive for their four young kids, his bags would be packed and left outside, and he would not have a family anymore. This ultimatum was bearing down on him as we set out.

But for him, leaving his friends to fight at the front without him was a paralyzing choice. His nerves were shaken, and he kept apologizing to me for needing to constantly smoke cigarettes to help steady himself after his experiences in the war. Pasha said he could no longer sleep in the dark or with no noise. He always needed a light on with some TV in the background.

He mentioned that on the frontline, if things were quiet and there was no artillery pounding their area at night, it meant something was wrong.

Pasha during the battle for Sievierodonetsk in May 2022. Photo courtesy of Pasha

Pasha went on to tell me what his battles had been like, storming Russian lines and trenches. Medics would drive to the very front lines, with no lights on in their cars, they would use night vision goggles to try and pick up all the wounded Ukrainian soldiers. The Russians were a mere dozen feet away at times and couldn't see the armored car, but could hear it and would begin shooting at the medic as he sped through the area to try and rescue all the wounded.