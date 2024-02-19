Kerala: Notorious Thief Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur: A notorious thief who was hiding in the forest has been sentenced by the court to seven years in prison. Ashokan was convicted of stealing gold ornaments from Vijitha, a native of Kanjirappoyil. The Hosdurg Sub Court Judge MC Biju handed down the sentence, imposing seven years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,000.

The incident related to this happened on March 9, 2022. Ashokan entered the home of Vijitha and attacked her by hitting her head. She felt unconscious and he stole her necklace, earring, and ring. Later, he went inside the home and ate the food. Vijitha regained consciousness and he attempted to kill her by tying her neck with the shoelace.

Later, he went to hide in the forest. The police and locals searched him for months however could not find him. The youths from Kanjirappoyil, who were on an excursion, spotted Ashokan at Marine Drive in Kochi and promptly informed the police. Despite earlier being granted bail while in remand, Ashokan's bail was revoked after he threatened the complainant, Vijitha. Consequently, he was sent to jail. Ashokan has a history of several cases against him, including theft and POCSO offenses.

Ashokan adopts a unique method to evade capture by hiding in the sprawling Chengalkunn forest, which covers 300 acres, after committing theft. He possesses an in-depth knowledge of the forest paths and refrains from using a mobile phone to avoid detection.

