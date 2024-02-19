Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited Bags The Best CSR Initiative Award At IIT Madras

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 19 February 2024 - Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited's (BFIL's) pioneering CSR initiative 'Bharat Sanjeevani' was honored as the Best CSR Initiative by IIT Madras at their prestigious summit 'Building India 2047 - Technologies for a Better Tomorrow'. Focusing on the theme of â€ ̃Technology-Driven Social Impact,â€TM the award aims to honor companies who have enabled technological solutions that address prevailing societal challenges through scalable & sustainable solutions.



Honorable Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu, Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the award to the Chief People Officer & Head of CSR, Mr. Kishore Sambasivam at the event held in TTJ Auditorium, IC&SR Building, IIT Madras on 17th February, 2024.



Bharat Sanjeevani, the unique and indigenous CSR initiative provides livestock care at the doorstep of rural farmers. The â€ ̃Doctor-at-doorstepâ€TM approach uses a first-of-its kind mobile app-based platform where any farmer can call a toll-free number and avail qualified services for livestock treatment, emergency care, vaccination, artificial insemination and nutrition within a stipulated timeframe. The integrated IT platform and the mobile app used by doctors and veterinary staff helps in timely and diligent services. The search to support livestock owners and related livelihood incomes led to the birth of this initiative. It addresses the core issue of lack of quality and timely care, significantly impacting income and possible loss of life.



Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Kishore Sambasivam, Chief People Officer & Head of CSR at Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited said, â€œWe at BFIL are truly honored to be the first ever recipient of this award from IIT Madras (one of the premier IITs). Established in the year 2016, Bharat Sanjeevani has catered to more than 15 lacs farmers and 20 lacs plus livestock across 7 states. In times of distress, the initiative has provided immense relief to farmers where in case of livestock illness, they had to incur huge expenses in transporting their cattle for treatment. We look forward to extending the program to other states in India.â€



The recognition by IIT Madras underscores Bharat Financial Inclusion Limitedâ€TMs commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development.



About Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd. (BFIL):



Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of IndusInd Bank, operates across 23 states, covering over 1.46 lakh villages. BFIL is recognized as an institution that created a credible model of scalable microfinance. As a business correspondent of IndusInd Bank Limited, the company facilitates provision of small value loans and financial products such as deposits, savings and recurring accounts majorly to women customers operating under the Joint Liability Group model. The Bharat Super Shop product programme offers a comprehensive product offering covering small value loans, current accounts, mobile banking and digital collection through QR codes, to small retailers in smaller towns and cities. The Bharat Money Store programme has been empowering Kirana Merchants with digital banking services, facilitating cash transactions, money transfers, bill payments, and loans, with a focus on expanding financial access, especially in rural areas.

