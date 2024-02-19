Germany probes whether or not NATO secrets were leaked to Russia

(MENAFN) Germany's prosecutor general is reportedly conducting an investigation into the potential leakage of sensitive defense information to Russia during the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to a report by Bild. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in 2018 when classified data was reportedly accessible on the website of a regional mining authority. The prosecutor general's probe, launched on December 11, 2023, is focused on the possible disclosure of military information related to NATO's submarines during the planning stages of Nord Stream 2.



Nord Stream 2, designed to transport Russian natural gas directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea, faced a setback in September 2022 when a series of powerful underwater explosions rendered the pipelines inoperable in international waters near the Danish island of Bornholm.



Investigations into the attack were launched by Germany, Sweden, and Denmark, but none have yet attributed blame for the incident. Earlier this month, Swedish authorities announced the discontinuation of their probe.



The suspicion of a leak of state secrets revolves around the mining authority of the city of Stralsund, with local officials allegedly divulging classified information during the planning process for Nord Stream 2 construction. The Defense Ministry was reportedly notified of the probe by the prosecutor general on December 11, 2023.



Bild reported that the investigation centers on the publication of shot numbers of the German Navy categorized as "classified - for internal use only" by Stralsund's mining authority. These details were reportedly part of the planning approval resolution for Nord Stream 2, dated January 31, 2018, and were published on page 556.



The probe raises concerns about the potential compromise of NATO secrets and the security implications of such a breach, particularly in the context of the Nord Stream 2 project. As investigations unfold, there will likely be heightened scrutiny on the construction process and the protection of sensitive information in major infrastructure projects with geopolitical significance.



