(MENAFN) A letter from the University of Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust has stirred controversy by asserting that the drug-induced nipple secretions of trans women are as beneficial for babies as mothers' breast milk. The claims, revealed in a report by the British think tank Policy Exchange, were made public on Sunday. Rachel James, the medical director of the healthcare trust, argued that the off-label prescription drug cocktail taken by men transitioning to female to produce milk is "similar to the natural hormones which encourage lactation to develop when the baby is newly born."



Biological men who aspire to lactate undergo a process involving the use of hormones to stimulate milk glands and high doses of drugs like domperidone or metoclopramide to induce milk production. Notably, neither of these drugs is officially approved for this purpose, although they are occasionally prescribed off-label to biological women facing lactation challenges.



However, the safety of these practices has come into question, especially given the warnings from domperidone's manufacturer, Janssen, about potential side effects affecting a breastfed baby's heart. The University of Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust reiterated its stance, stating that the chest "milk" produced through this process is just as good as natural breast milk, standing by the facts presented in the controversial letter.



This assertion has sparked ethical debates about the use of off-label drugs for inducing lactation and the potential risks associated with this practice. The controversial claim by the NHS brings to the forefront discussions about the medical and ethical implications of transitioning individuals seeking to provide nutrition to infants through induced lactation. As the debate unfolds, stakeholders are likely to weigh the evidence, ethical considerations, and potential consequences of such practices in the realm of transgender healthcare.



