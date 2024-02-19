Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region Leaves Two Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, February 18, Russian invaders injured two residents in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On February 18, Russians wounded two residents of the Donetsk region: in Krasnohorivka and Ocheretyne," he noted.

Filashkin also said that rescuers removed the bodies of two people killed in rocket attacks on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk were pulled from the rubble.

Shelling of: Russians destroy two houses, more than 130 damaged

The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include data from Mariupol and Volnovakha, the regional governor stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk on the evening of February 17 completely destroyed two houses and damaged 137 others. Two women aged 45 and 74 and a 23-year-old man were killed.

In Sloviansk, a school was destroyed by shelling on the evening of February 17, and its guard was killed.