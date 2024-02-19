ICJ starts hearings on Israeli policies in occupied Palestinian territories

(MENAFN) The International Court of Justice, the highest court of the United Nations, commenced hearings on Monday regarding Israeli policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories. The proceedings were initiated following a request from the UN General Assembly seeking the court's opinion on the legal ramifications of Israel's actions against Palestinians in the occupied territories. This request predates the latest conflict in Gaza, which erupted in response to attacks launched by Palestinian Hamas movement and other armed groups against Israel on October 7. A total of 52 countries and three international organizations are participating in the hearings.



Israel's control over the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which began in 1967, has led to approximately 700,000 Israeli settlers residing among 3 million Palestinians in these areas. The Palestinians advocate for the lands to be returned to establish their independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



In January of last year, the International Court of Justice issued an order directing Israel to prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip and take all necessary measures to safeguard the lives of Palestinians during its military operation there. This operation commenced following the October 7 attacks. Additionally, the initial ruling in a case brought by South Africa, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention, stipulated that Israel must facilitate the entry of more humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

MENAFN19022024000045015682ID1107869539