Fanuc America Unveils New Industrial Robot Robotics & Automation News

Fanuc , the world's largest industrial robot maker, has introduced the new M-710iD/50M robot, representing the company's first update to the popular M-710i robot series in 17 years.

Eric Potter, general manager, general industries and automotive segments, Fanuc America, says:“The high-performance of the M-710i robot series has made it a great choice for a variety of applications over the years.

“The new model includes all of the best features of the long-standing series with several key enhancements that will expand its capabilities.”

Fanuc's next-generation M-710iD/50M offers an increased payload from 45 kg to 50 kg with higher wrist load capacity. In addition, the robot's curved J2 arm prevents interference with parts and fixtures, providing more accessibility at the front of the robot.

Another key feature is a 20 percent improvement in rigidity offering higher precision and efficiency for a variety of applications including assembly, material handling, part transfer, palletizing, and welding.

