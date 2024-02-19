Israel approves restriction on Palestinians to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Ramadan

(MENAFN) Reports from local media on Sunday suggest that Tel Aviv has granted approval for the restriction of Palestinians residing in Israel and Jerusalem from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, set to commence in the second week of the upcoming month.



In spite of warnings from the country's security agency about the potential for increased tension, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed the recommendations put forth by far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.



"Despite warnings from the Shin Bet (internal security agency) of potential disturbances between Palestinians inside Israel and the Israeli police, Netanyahu agreed to a recommendation from Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir to limit the access of Palestinian faithful to the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the upcoming month of Ramadan," an Israeli broadcaster reported.



According to the broadcaster, the Netanyahu administration will finalize an official decision on this matter in the forthcoming days.



"The entry of Palestinian faithful to the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan will be limited," the channel declared, quoting anonymous sources.



Over the past two days, various Israeli media outlets have reported that the Shin Bet has cautioned the government, stating that barring Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan "could lead to major disturbances."

