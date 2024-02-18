Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi To Inaugurate Projects In UP, Arvind Kejriwal Gets 6Th Summon For Delhi Liquor Scam Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: A busy February 19 unfolds across India. In Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi will inaugurate mega infrastructure projects worth ₹91,000 crore, while Maharashtra celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti. Meanwhile, legal eagles are on the lookout as the Supreme Court hears Sharad Pawar's plea on NCP leadership and Chandigarh Mayor Polls case unfolds. Investigations heat up with Arvind Kejriwal facing 6th ED summons in the Delhi liquor scam, and Mahua Moitra and Mukul Roy summoned in separate cases. Globally, maritime security takes center stage with the launch of Milan 2024 exercise in Visakhapatnam, while Japan launches an Astroscale debris mission Ground-Breaking Ceremony-PM Modi to unveil ₹91,000-cr tech projects: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 60 major infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh today, marking a significant step towards boosting the state's economy. These projects, collectively valued at a staggering ₹91,456.89 crore, are expected to generate nearly 81,424 new job opportunities, as reported by news agency ANI Tech makes 3 days work from office compulsory from Feb 19: IT Major HCL Technologies has asked all its employees who are part of Digital Foundation Services (DFS) to come to the office at least three days a week beginning February 19, according to a communication by Noida-headquartered IT company, on February 16 Drugs IPO to open on February 19 (India): Zenith Drugs IPO opens for subscription on February 19, 2024 and closes on February 22, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹40.68 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 51.49 lakh shares Drugs IPO price band is set at ₹75 to ₹79 per share. Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book running lead manager of the Zenith Drugs IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the issue is Gretex Share Broking Modi to to inaugurate a part of coastal road: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on February 19 on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti to inaugurate part of the coastal road and lay the foundation stone for the ambitious Vadhvan port in Palghar and two tunnels – Thane Borivali twin tunnel and the Goregaon Mulund underground tunnel – under the national park for road connectivity Modi to lay the foundation stone for Vadhavan port in Palghar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the city again on February 19 to inaugurate a part of the coastal road and lay the foundation stone for the ambitious Vadhavan port in Palghar to hear Sharad Pawar's plea against EC verdict on 'real NCP': The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by Sharad Pawar against the Election Commission's decision to recognise the faction led by Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharastra, as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and KV Viswanathan is likely to hear the petition filed by the former cabinet minister plea on Monday i.e. February 19 Mayor Polls case-SC to hear explanation of Returning officer Feb 19: The Supreme Court on 19 February is likely to hear explanation of Anil Masih who has come under fire for allegedly tampering with the ballot papers, Jagran has reported. The top court had declared that Masih, the designated council member, must appear before the top court on February 19 liquor scam-Kejriwal gets 6th ED summons, asked to appear on Feb 19: In a further development related to the investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning today. This marks the sixth time Kejriwal has been summoned by the agency in this case case-Mahua Moitra asked to appear before ED on Feb 19: The Enforcement Directorate on 15 February issued a summons to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra and asked her to appear before the agency on February 19 in an alleged cash-for-query case, reported PTI citing sources Summons TMC leader Mukul Roy on Feb 19: The ED asked senior TMC leader Mukul Roy to be present for questioning in the national capital on February 19 in connection with its investigation into siphoning of funds in a chit fund case birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: According to the Gregorian calendar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti also called Shiv Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 every year while as per Hindu Tithi, the date varies every year. This year, India is celebrating the 394th birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler 2024-Nine-day multinational maritime exercise off Visakhapatnam coast from Feb 19: From today, February 19, until February 27, the city of Visakhapatnam plays host to Milan 2024, a 9-day multinational maritime exercise expected to be the largest edition to date. This significant event brings together over 50 navies from across the globe for a collaborative showcase of maritime prowess and a shared commitment to regional security Jodo Nyay Yatra-SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to join Nyay Yatra on Feb 19 or 20: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sent an invitation letter to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra after it enters Uttar Pradesh on February 16 Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit in Visakhapatnam on Feb 19: In preparation for MILAN-2024, a major international maritime event kicking off today, Indian Defence officials have been engaged in intensive activity over the past few days to hold protest in front of all police stations on Feb 19: \"The Vishwa Hindu Parishad announced plans to conduct demonstrations in front of all city police stations on February 19, chanting 'Jai Sri Ram,' in protest against the FIR filed against VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MLA Dr. Bharat Shetty, and two MCC members Bharat and Sandeep for their visit to the Gerosa School premises,\" stated Purushotham, the district president of VHP, during a press conference held at the VHP Office on February 15th of Lok Sabha polls, CEC on 3-day visit from Feb 19: The full Election Commission team led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar will be on a three-day visit to Bihar from today to review the preparedness of upcoming Lok Sabha elections anti-terrorism court extended bail plea of PTI founder Imran Khan till Feb 19: An anti-terrorism court extended bail plea of PTI founder #ImranKhan till February 19 in four cases related to May 9 violence court was informed that jailed former #Pakistan prime Minister Khan's counsel was occupied with Al Qadir Trust case and wanted more time to present his arguments. ATC judge Arshad Javed accepted the request and extended the bail till February 19 Debris Mission Launches on Feb 19: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or“the Company”), which launches services and space systems, today launched its 44th Electron rocket, successfully deploying an orbital debris inspection satellite for Astroscale Japan Inc.

