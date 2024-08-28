Hamas emphasizes necessity for Palestinians to continue their resistance against Israeli occupation

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, Zaher Jabarin, a senior leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the occupied West Bank, emphasized the necessity for Palestinians to continue their resistance against the Israeli occupation. Jabarin dismissed the international community's peace proposals as ineffective and unrealistic, arguing that they fail to address the entrenched realities faced by Palestinians.



Jabarin painted a grim picture of the situation in the West Bank, noting that Israeli settlements have now infiltrated nearly every part of the territory. He strongly opposed any attempts by extremist figures, such as Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, to gain control over Jerusalem or the Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that such actions must be resisted at all costs.



He urged scholars across the Arab world to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque and called for unity among the people of the West Bank in their struggle against the occupation. Jabarin drew parallels between the current violence and the harsh measures employed by Ariel Sharon two decades ago to suppress Palestinian resistance, underscoring that despite the high costs, Palestinians remain committed to their fight using every possible method.



Jabarin asserted that Palestinians are entitled to their own state and passport, emphasizing that their current suffering is the price of striving for these fundamental rights. He pointed out that, despite the extensive support the occupation receives, especially from the United States, Palestinian resolve continues unabated.



Criticizing the international community for its lack of action, Jabarin noted that despite widespread awareness of threats from figures like Itamar Ben-Gvir—who has openly threatened the demolition of the Al-Aqsa Mosque—no effective steps have been taken. He reaffirmed the Palestinians' right to resist and combat the ongoing occupation, stressing that the choice is either to rise up or surrender, given the persistent failure of international legitimacy over the past three decades.

