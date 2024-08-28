Israeli military embarks large-scale operation in northern regions of occupied West Bank

(MENAFN) In the early morning hours of Wednesday, the Israeli military embarked on a large-scale operation in the northern regions of the occupied West Bank, as reported by Hebrew outlets. This recent escalation comes amid ongoing military engagements by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip and active operations along the southern Lebanese border, which have been underway since October of the previous year.



The latest military action has resulted in severe consequences. In Jenin, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli military gunfire during a significant incursion into the city. Israeli military vehicles breached Jenin via the Jalameh checkpoint, advancing towards the Jenin Governmental Hospital. A substantial contingent of Israeli troops was positioned near Ibn Sina Hospital, resulting in violent clashes and heightened tension in the area.



Similarly, Tulkarm is facing a critical situation. Israeli forces have laid siege to the city's hospitals following an assault from the western axis. Military vehicles are currently stationed around both Al-Isra Specialized Hospital in the Western District and the Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital. This encirclement has severely impeded ambulance operations, including the detention and inspection of an ambulance in front of the Government Hospital.



The Israeli military presence in Tulkarm is extensive, with forces deployed throughout various neighborhoods and key junctions, including Nablus Street, Iktaba Roundabout, the Al-Rasheed neighborhood in Thanabah, and Jabal Al-Nasr. Checkpoints have been established at the entrance to Nour Shams Camp in the eastern part of the city. Additionally, infantry and snipers have been positioned in surrounding fields and bushes, while reconnaissance aircraft conduct low-altitude surveillance flights over the region.



Further south, the situation is similarly tense at the Al-Fara'a camp near Tubas. Israeli military reinforcements have been dispatched from the Al-Hamra military checkpoint to the camp, adding to the already volatile conditions.



These intensified military operations underscore the escalating conflict in the region and highlight the severe impact on civilian lives and essential infrastructure.

