UNRWA provides stark update on deteriorating conditions in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Officials from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have recently provided a stark update on the deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip, describing the situation as "catastrophic." They emphasized that the spaces available for residents seeking refuge are extremely limited, exacerbated by a recent surge in evacuation orders across Gaza.



During a briefing from Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, spokesperson Louise Wotridge and First Deputy Field Director Wissam Rose outlined the severe humanitarian crisis. Wotridge detailed the plight of hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals, who are constantly on the move in search of safety. Many are seen struggling to carry their possessions and find shelter, often with no clear guidance on where to seek refuge.



The situation is further complicated by the presence of military tanks in areas previously considered safe. This escalation has intensified the insecurity in Gaza, where access to humanitarian aid remains critically constrained. The proliferation of evacuation orders has compounded the difficulties faced by the population, displacing humanitarian operations and further restricting aid delivery.



Rose highlighted that recent evacuation orders have dramatically reduced the humanitarian zone designated by Israeli authorities to a mere 11 percent of the Gaza Strip. This reduced area consists largely of densely populated zones and sand dunes, where residents are enduring increasingly severe conditions.



The UNRWA officials also warned of a looming risk of polio outbreaks, exacerbated by severe malnutrition among children, a deteriorating health sector, and inadequate water and sanitation services. The challenging environment, characterized by garbage and sewage, is heightening stress levels and weakening immune systems among the population.



In response to the crisis, UNRWA is gearing up for a critical polio vaccination campaign set to commence next Saturday. The initiative aims to vaccinate approximately 640,000 children, with UNRWA responsible for immunizing 40 percent of this cohort, reflecting the agency's pivotal role in this effort.



Additionally, UNRWA reported a severe water shortage in Deir al-Balah, where only three out of eighteen water wells are operational due to the ongoing Israeli military actions over the past eleven months. This acute shortage underscores the significant impact of the conflict on vital resources, further exacerbating the humanitarian emergency in the region.

MENAFN28082024000045015687ID1108610320