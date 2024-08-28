Tensions surges as Palestinian youths launched homemade bomb at Israeli soldiers

(MENAFN) On Tuesday night, tensions surged as Palestinian youths launched a homemade bomb at Israeli stationed at the entrance of the al-Arroub refugee camp, situated north of Hebron. This incident represents a significant escalation in the already volatile situation in the region.



Reports from Al Jazeera Net indicate that this surge in violence was not isolated. Clashes and explosions involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were reported in multiple locations across the West Bank. Notable areas affected include the towns of Salem, Qasra, and Beit Furik, located to the south and east of Nablus, where these explosive attacks caused considerable disruption and chaos.



The violence extended further north, impacting the city of Tubas, the Fara'a camp, Tulkarm, and the Nour Shams camp. The city of Jenin, along with its surrounding camps, also witnessed a rise in violent incidents, including the towns of Silat al-Harithiya and Qabatiya, which experienced similar disturbances.



In Hebron, the situation intensified as Israeli occupation forces conducted a significant raid in the Al-Hawoz area, located in the southern part of the West Bank. Additionally, the forces carried out operations in the town of Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin. During these raids, Israeli troops encircled hospitals in Jenin, which severely disrupted ambulance operations and hindered the movement of emergency medical teams.



These recent developments underscore a dramatic escalation in the level of conflict across the West Bank. The increased frequency and intensity of clashes and explosive attacks are having a profound impact on the civilian population and emergency services, exacerbating the already challenging conditions in the region.

