Taaruk Raina Made His Latest Song ‘Lost And Found’ By Looping A Drum Beat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Singer-actor Taaruk Raina, who is known for 'Mismatched', 'Sharmaji Namkeen' and 'The Broken News', has released his new track 'Lost and Found'. He has opened up on the process behind the making of the song.

The of the song features Charan and Prajakta Koli. Taaruk shared that the germ of the song was a drum beat which he looped in and went forward with the track.

The entire project was brought to life by a small but dedicated four-person team. Rahul Singh Dutta from Starving Artist Films played a key role in making the song and video happen. Despite the challenges of filming in Goa during the monsoon, Taaruk and his team managed to capture the essence of the song.

Taaruk told IANS,“The way this song came together was truly organic. It didn't require much thinking-it just flowed naturally. We had just returned from an event, and as we were sitting around, I started playing a simple drum beat and looped it”.

He further mentioned,“That's when the magic began. Usually, crafting a song involves a lot of thought and personal experience, but this one just unfolded on its own. We then added other elements and themes, and before we knew it, the song had come to life effortlessly and quickly”.

While his previous songs came from his personal experiences, this one was a bit different and was born out of randomness.

The music video of the song was filmed in Goa during the monsoon, with only ten minutes of sun over three days. Despite all the disruptions, from rain to animals wandering into the frame, it was a stressful yet incredibly fun experience for the team.

Meanwhile, he will be next seen in 'Songs Of Paradise'.