Current Israeli far-right government intensifies its efforts to reshape status quo regarding Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN) The current Israeli far-right is intensifying its efforts to reshape the status quo regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the broader West Bank territory. This initiative includes a strategic plan to annex the West Bank, which is part of a larger scheme involving changes to the sacred status of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Central to this plan is the escalation of "settlement tours" on the Temple Mount, disguised as "tourism," and a systematic attempt to partition the mosque's courtyards. This increase in incursions is occurring simultaneously with a large-scale military operation targeting Palestinian cities and villages.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration appears to be obstructing ceasefire efforts in Gaza while seemingly ignoring the aggressive tactics of what are referred to as "Temple groups." These groups are actively working to take control of and divide the Al-Aqsa Mosque as part of a broader policy aimed at Judaizing occupied Jerusalem. As a result, Al-Aqsa has become a focal point of Zionist aggression and is increasingly being targeted.



Amichai Eliyahu, the so-called Minister of Heritage in the current Israeli government, has allocated substantial funds to finance what he terms "educational tours" for Jewish settlers on the Temple Mount. This move is being made in conjunction with efforts by Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the extremist party, to alter the established arrangements at Al-Aqsa Mosque.



Despite Netanyahu's office denying reports from the Zionist Broadcasting Corporation about an agreement with the National Security Council on a plan for these "educational" tours, the occupation forces are set to increase their intrusions into the mosque’s courtyards. This development reflects a broader strategy to intensify control and alter the historical and religious dynamics of one of Islam's holiest sites, further escalating tensions in the region.



The far-right government's actions represent a critical juncture in the ongoing conflict, highlighting a deliberate and provocative effort to challenge the status quo and exacerbate the volatile situation in Jerusalem and beyond.

