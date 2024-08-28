Media focuses on political figures rather than genocide in Gaza

(MENAFN) In recent times, the media's intense focus on figures such as Kamala Harris and Tim Wales has been strikingly prominent. For those of us who came of age in the 1950s and early 1960s, this spectacle feels akin to the excitement of discovering a small toy in a package of snacks or a piece of gum hidden in a loaf of sliced bread. Such "gifts" were designed to shape voter perceptions, with the media's relentless promotion painting candidates as more appealing than mere novelty items.



However, it appears that Harris has shown little interest in engaging with the media, as noted in a New York Times article from August 8, 2024. The real question is whether the media will challenge Harris on substantive issues. Instead of focusing on trivial matters like toys in snacks or gum in bread packages, shouldn’t there be more pressing inquiries? For instance, would it be reasonable to ask Harris if she believes such gimmicks are beneficial, particularly when it comes to children’s health and nutrition?



On a more serious note, the existential threat posed by figures like Donald Trump cannot be ignored. Trump’s potential to establish an authoritarian regime in the United States represents a significant danger, not only to the country but to global stability. The uncertainty surrounding his foreign policy, especially regarding conflict and war, adds to the concern. Democrats seem to have their own assumptions about potential conflicts, but the future of United States foreign policy remains unpredictable. Will Trump directly engage with Iran, or will it become another extension of America's ongoing proxy wars? The ramifications of such conflicts could lead the world towards catastrophic outcomes, including nuclear peril.



In contrast, the media's preoccupation with relatively inconsequential political distractions diverts attention from these pressing global issues, such as the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The focus on superficial political matters undermines the urgency of addressing significant global challenges and calls for a more substantive dialogue on matters that truly impact global security and humanitarian concerns.

MENAFN28082024000045015687ID1108610321