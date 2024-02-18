Nearly 200 War-Damaged Educational Institutions Restored In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, 198 educational institutions that were destroyed and damaged as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion have already been restored.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Facebook.

"Losses in the education sector in the Kyiv region due to the full-scale invasion are considerable - 244 schools, kindergartens, out-of-school and vocational education institutions were destroyed or damaged. To date, 198 facilities have been fully or partially restored. These include 122 schools and 71 kindergartens," said Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

According to him, it is planned to restore 15 more kindergartens, and work is already underway in nine of them, including Bucha, Irpin, Borodianka, Brovary and other communities.

Reconstruction of schools is also ongoing, with plans to rebuild 28 educational to rebuild 28 educational institutions in the Baryshivka, Velyka Dymerka, Hostomel, Makariv, Kalyta, Bucha, Bilohorodka, Hatne, Vyshneve, Dmytrivka, Boiarka, Ivankiv communities.

“Shelters are being constructed for the safety of children in 18 schools and kindergartens. Additionally, repairs of existing shelters are underway in 26 educational institutions," Kravchenko added.

According to the regional governor, most facilities being more than 80% complete.

Kravchenko noted that the work is financed by budgets of various levels, European donors and charitable organizations.

As reported by Ukrinform, all schools in the Kyiv region will have shelters by the end of the year.

Photo: Ruslan Kravchenko, Facebook