Defense Forces Repel 14 Attacks On Left Bank Of Dnipro Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 33 enemy attacks in five axes and another 14 assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River over the day.

During the day of February 18, there were 56x combat engagements. The enemy launched a total of 3x missile and 33x air strikes, carried out 64x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks resulted in killed and wounded civilians. Residential private and apartment buildings as well as critical infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group. Certain units of the armed forces of belarus continue their missions in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched an air strike in the vicinity of Vil'khuvatka (Kharkiv oblast). Around 20x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Starosillya (Chernihiv oblast), Seredyna-Buda, Fotovyzh, Znob-Trubchevska (Sumy oblast), Kozacha Lopan, Lukyantsi, Hatyshche, Mykolaivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: the adversary conducted no offensives. The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Petropavlivka and Borova (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 7x assaults near Terny and southeast of Vyimka (Donetsk oblast). In that area the adversary made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast) and Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Makiivka, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 4x attacks in the vicinities of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers made attempts to improve their tactical situation. Around 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, New York (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 3x attacks in the vicinities of Lastochkyne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast). On top of that, the russian occupiers launched air strike in the vicinities of Zhelanne, Orlivka, Semenivka (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Sjeverne, Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast).

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Heorhiivka, Pobjeda, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area the adversary made 12x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Novopavlivka axis: the adversary conducted no offensives. The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast).

Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 7x attacks in the vicinity of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The enemy launched an air strike near Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). More than 20x settlements, including Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohirya Novodanylivka, Pyatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. During the day, the enemy made 14x attempts to assault positions of Ukrainian troops. The settlements of Zolota Balka, Inhulets, Fedorivka, Ivanivka, Tyahynka, Tokarivka, Krynky (Kherson oblast), and the city of Ochakiv (Mykolaiv oblast) came under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers. The enemy also shelled the vicinities of Krynky, Tomyna Balka, Inhulets and Ivanivka with MLRS strikes.

During the day of February 18, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 4x concentrations of troops of the occupiers.

On top of that, in the eastern sector, Ukrainian Air Force units destroyed 1x Su-34 fighter-bomber.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 3x command posts, 1x ammunition depot of the russian invaders.