World Bank Allocates Grant To Kazakhstan For Healthcare

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The World Bank
Pandemic Fund has allocated a grant to Kazakhstan, the press
service of the country's Ministry of Health says, Trend reports.
According to the information, funds from this fund will be used
to solve the problems of the country's healthcare system in various
areas, including epidemiological surveillance, border control,
laboratory safety, early detection and response, as well as
personnel training.
The grant launch ceremony was attended by the UN Resident
Coordinator in Kazakhstan, the WHO representative in Kazakhstan,
the executive director of the Pandemic Fund, as well as
representatives of diplomatic missions. The implementation of this
grant in the country will be coordinated by the WHO country office,
providing general technical support to the Ministry of Health of
the Republic.
MENAFN18022024000187011040ID1107868277
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.