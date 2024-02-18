Gates Developments Ended The Drilling Of“Space Commercial Complex” In Sheikh Zayed And Preparing For Concrete Pouring

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Gates Developments, the Leading Real Estate Company has announced the completion of excavation works and getting ready to start the concrete pouring phase of its flagship medical administrative commercial project“Space Commercial Complex”. The project is situated in one of the most strategic locations in West Cairo, on the 26th of July Corridor, right next to the police mosque at Sheikh Zayed with a total area of 8.5 acres, making it easily accessible from all directions and serving all the residential projects in the region.

Mr. Hassan Nasr, CEO of Gates Developments, stated that the excavation works for the“Space Commercial Complex” project have been completed, which is considered a significant milestone as it comes after numerous stages of design, review, and approval, as well as detailed drawings and coordination between consultants and project contractors. The excavation and replacement works are followed by accelerated moves to complete the project, which gives clients a strong indication of the company's commitment to finalizing the project on schedule. In particular, the company has an agreement with“Gates Con” to implement the project with the highest quality standards, stressing the company's eagerness to expedite the rate of implementations in the project to fulfill its obligations towards clients and to contribute effectively to raising development rates.



“Space Commercial Complex is one of the projects that combines luxury and sophistication in keeping with the modern lifestyle, thanks to the various designs that appear for the first time in Egypt, which were carried out and supervised by Raef Fahmi Architects, with a total building-up area of about 46,137 square meters and a total investment of more than EGP 5 billion. Conversely, Gates Con, one of Gates Developments' companies with extensive expertise in the Egyptian real estate market and numerous notable projects to its credit, has already commenced building on the project in compliance with the highest quality requirements.” Nasr added.



He continued that the operation process of” Space Commercial Complex” is planned to operate in 2027. The company works at full capacity to ensure timely implementation and delivery, in collaboration with several exceptional companies to implement all project specifics. Gates Developments is one of the companies that is constantly looking for new ways to provide a superior product and gain their clients' trust, aiming to add value to the real estate market that ensures our clients a good investment at a price commensurate with the investment value, as well as interest in services and operations.

We believe that there are significant matters that should be taken into consideration to increase the value of investments in our projects, especially that the project the landscape area of the project is roughly 24,592 square meters, which distinguishes it from other projects of a similar nature. Approximately 10,985 square meters are devoted to restaurants, 20,238 square meters to administrative units, and 6,623 square meters for medical clinics, while the total building area for retail units is 8,291 square meters.

“Space Commercial Complex” is Gates Developments' flagship medical, administrative, and commercial project. The company has adopted a new strategy to accommodate clients before construction, designing designs based on their desires and needs. Collaborating with international brands for the first time in Egypt, including eet well, an international restaurant agent from Greece, Wissam Sargi Beauty Lounge, a famous Lebanon-based beauty clinic, and the famous Lebanese Kronfol restaurants.

Nasr pointed out, that despite the significant rise in the price for construction materials, the company has been able to supply the materials required for regular operations, and the rest of the supplies are being contracted to assure schedule compliance and quality rates with clients.

Gates Developments' strategy is based on achieving sustainable growth through the development and construction of diverse projects aimed at providing high-quality and innovative real estate projects in Egypt, meeting market needs and improving the client experience, as well as expanding the portfolio of real estate projects to include a variety of properties, such as residential, commercial, and tourist, which allows it to offer multiple choices clients and take advantage of The business prioritized project quality and the use of cutting-edge technology and standards in building and design. Also, strives to innovate by delivering new and original solutions to fulfill client

demands and improve their experience. During the current period, opportunities for expansion into new geographical areas are being examined, based on market analyses and projected demand, exploitation of emerging opportunities, expansion of customer base, and access to new markets.