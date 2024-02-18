Info Deptt Accords Warm Send-Off To Outgoing DDI

The Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam in his address praised the integrity, sense of responsibility and dedication of Bilal Mukhtar. He prayed for the health and wellbeing of the transferred officer.

He also welcomed the incoming Deputy Director.

Bilal Mukhtar also shared his experience and memories and thanked the Joint Director Information Kashmir and other Officers/ Officials for their active support and cooperation during his tenure

Cultural Officer Kashmir, Burhan Hussain also spoke on the occasion and shared his experience with the officer and extended good wishes for him. He also welcomed the new officer in the department.

At the conclusion of the event, the felicitation function was held during which the outgoing officer was presented with bouquets, memento and Shawl symbolizing appreciation for his dedicated service and leadership.

The new Officer was also presented with a bouquet as a token of welcome on joining the department.

