Qatar SC Signs Moroccan Coach Youssef Safri

Doha: Qatar Sports Club announced Saturday the signing of Moroccan coach Youssef Safri to lead the first football team in the current season 2024-2025.
In a statement on its X account, the club stated that Safri has become the coach of the first team.
The signing of coach Youssef Safri comes ahead of Qatar SC's next match against Al Ahli on September 14 within the 4th round of the Ooredoo Stars League 2024-2025.
Safri had led Qatar SC during the period between 2021 and 2023.
